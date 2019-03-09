Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood returns to India: Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Saturday returned to India. He returned through Attari-Wagah border and arrived at Amritsar airport. Islamabad had called its envoy back for consultations, a day after Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Saturday returned to India. He returned through Attari-Wagah border and arrived at Amritsar airport. Islamabad had called its envoy back for consultations, a day after Pulwama terror attack. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced Mahmood’s return. Before his return, Mahmood met Prime Minister Imran Khan. India had also called back its High commissioner Ajay Bisaria to Pakistan. According to reports, Bisaria is also returning to Pakistan today. After the suicide bombing on CRPF convoy, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had summoned Mahmood.

The return of both the high commissioners would calm down the tensions triggered by the Pulwama terror bombing. The flare-up started to ease down on the day when Pakistan released the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. He was arrested on February 27 after his Mig-21 bison crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir during an aerial engagement with the F-16 fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force.

In the dogfight, a Pakistani US-made F-16 jet was also shot down.

Punjab: Pakistan's High Commissioner​ to India Sohail Mahmood returns to India via Attari-Wagah border and arrives at Amritsar airport. He will reach Delhi later today. pic.twitter.com/x4KtlMnCec — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

