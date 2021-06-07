The intelligence agency has given information to the Central Government about the malicious intentions of ISI and has proposed to ramp up the security on the borders on a 24x7 basis.

According to the intel provided by the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), around 82 terrorists are set to breach Indian borders and enter the Indian territory. Out of these 82 terrorists, 19 of them belong to the infamous Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terrorist organization responsible for the Pulwama attacks of 2019. These 19 terrorists have got training in various camps in Afghanistan. The terrorists are spanned across multiple launchpads located in the Kotli area of Pakistan-owned Kashmir.

The terrorists, according to the intelligence reports, are being trained under the leadership of Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed and his brother Rauf Asgar. They have orders to infiltrate the borders and execute major, deadly attacks on the Indian territory.

The Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike on terror camps in Balakot in 2019 in retaliation to the Pulwama suicide bombing in Kashmir. Since then, the LoC has been on the brink of brawls. Since May last year, there have been reports coming in from the intelligence agencies about covert terrorist activities and gatherings near PoK.

