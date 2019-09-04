Pushpa Kohli, a Hindu woman has been appointed as an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Pakistan's Sindh province. Pushpa Kohli has become the first-ever Hindu woman to be appointed as a police officer.

A Hindu woman has been appointed as a police officer in Pakistan’s Sindh province after qualifying in the provincial competitive exams, reports said on Wednesday.

Pushpa Kohli has been posted as an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Pakistan’s Sindh province, Geo News reported.

It was first shared by human rights activist Kapil Dev on Tuesday on his Twitter account. Dev took to his Twitter lauding the girl, Pushpa Kohli has become the first Hindu woman to qualify the provincial competitive exam and appointed as Assistant Sub Inspector in Sindh Police.

Suman Pawan Bodani, a girl from the Hindu community in Pakistan has appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate. Bodani who belongs from Sindh’s Shadadkot area claimed 54th spot in the merit list for the appointment of a judicial magistrate/civil judge.

Speaking to BBC Urdu, Suman Bodani had said, she belongs to a rural and underdeveloped area of Sindh province. She said, she has seen several challenges including poverty. She also thanked her family saying, her father and siblings have been very supportive which has helped her to achieve her dreams and to become a judge.

Hindus are the biggest minority group in Pakistan. As per the official estimates, more than 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. Pakistan has the fourth largest Hindu population in the World and according to PEW the country will be the fourth largest Hindu population in the World by 2050. 93% of Pakistani Hindus live in the Sindh province while 5% live in Punjab and 2% live in Balochistan.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population live in the Sindh region where the Hindus share culture, language, and tradition with the Muslim population.

