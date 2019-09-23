Pakistan’s top-most diplomat Maleeha Lodhi calls British PM Boris Johnson Foreign Minister, a post he held earlier: A diplomat is not equal to a politician. Pakistan Federal Minister is known for his outrageous statement and here’s a slip of tongue from none other than Pakistan’s topmost diplomat, Islamabad’s UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi. Possibly, Lodhi has not kept track of the seismic changes in British politics over Brexit. Here’s what she did. She addressed British Prime Minister Boros Johanson, the rightful occupant of 10, Downing Street, by his previously held portfolio, that of Foreign Minister.

Lodhi had re-tweeted a post of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he had shared a picture with his British counterpart Boris Johnson. Lodhi re-tweeted the picture with the caption, ” Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning.” The Islamabad diplomat, however, removed the tweet soon after realizing her mistake. She apologized for the post calling it a typo but that certainly could not deal with the damage already being done.

Lodhi’s comment did trigger a laughter riot back in India. People started tweeting the pictures of her goof-up and it did not take long to become a trend on Twitter. Here’s take a look at some of the tweets:

Pakistans Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi @LodhiMaleeha proves Famous Pakistani LOW Educational Standards right 😂😂 #MaleehaLodhi pic.twitter.com/8rQ255r0Qo — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 23, 2019

Foreign Minister is not a typo for Prime Minister, it’s ignorance! Not to worry, screenshotted. #MaleehaLodhi boo boo! https://t.co/eNtHTaugPd — Akshobh Giridharadas (@Akshobh) September 23, 2019

Well, it is not the first time that a Pakistan diplomat has indulged in something this embarrassing. A few days back, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit sparked a massive controversy after he tweeted porn star Johnny Sins photo with the caption, “a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet guns.”

