Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, said a decision on an alliance between the AIADMK and BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be taken after elections are announced, reports said. Palaniswami met Modi at his office and gave him a memorandum regarding various demands of his government including conferring Bharat Ratna on the late CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa and naming the iconic Chennai Central railway station after the late M G Ramachandran. He also urged the Prime Minister for early action on the construction of an AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai.

Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed resolutions on the issues of Bharat Ratna and Chennai Central station and the Centre should act on them soon.

We need funds to implement various welfare schemes in the state. Keeping our financial position in mind, we will decide on reducing fuel prices in the state: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Delhi pic.twitter.com/NElmcCeqRr — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

During the meeting, Palaniswami demanded that Centre should allocate Rs 4,445 crore for executing permanent flood control plans for Chennai, denial of permission to Karnataka for construction of Mekadatu dam on river Cauvery, construction of a naval base in Kanyakumari district that would help in rescue of fishermen stranded during cyclone and other times, setting up an ordnance manufacturing unit in the unused lands of Salem Steel Plant and construction of airports in Hosur, Neyveli and Ramanathapuram.

Palaniswami said keeping Tamil Nadu’s financial position in mind, he will decide on reducing fuel prices in the state. The Chief Minister also sought release of Rs 8,699 crore which are due to the state for implementing various welfare schemes.

On being questioned about the controversy over a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and expelled AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran last year, he said Panneerselvam has already given his explanation and he had nothing more to say.

