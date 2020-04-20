Palghar mob lynching: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to submit a report on Palghar mob lynching case. About 100 people have been arrested and 2 policemen have been suspended in the case so far.

In the Palghar mob incident, Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to submit a report. Addressing the situation at hand, Uddhav Thackeray briefed the media today that 2 policemen have been suspended and ADG CID Crime Atul Kulkarni has been appointed to investigate the case. About 100 people have been arrested, including 5 main accused. Denying the reports of a communal angle, Thackeray confirmed that he had a word with Home Minister Amit Shah today morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also requested Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take strict action against culprits. In a few videos that are now going viral, a mob of villagers can be seen beating 3 men with sticks, stones and other objects while police is seen running to ensure their own safety.

The incident took place on Friday, April 17 and the deceased have been identified have been identified as two Sadhus named Kalpush Giri and Chikne Maharaj, who were accompanied by their driver Nilesh Telgade, while on their way to Surat to attend a funeral. The villagers allegedly stopped their car on the way and unleashed their fury on the 3 men, mistaking them to be thieves.

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Maharashtra government over Palghar incident. https://t.co/ieISDMERmg — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

We've suspended 2 policemen&appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons arrested incl 5 main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning: Maharashtra CM on Palghar incident https://t.co/ONKnhXzD0s — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

After an uproar on social media against the incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted that the Palghar incident has been acted upon. All those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and police personnel were arrested on the day of crime itself. He added that the culprits of this heinous and shameful act will not be spared and justice will be guaranteed in strongest way possible.

Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier shared on Twitter that he has ordered on a high level inquiry on this matter. He further warned against instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media. In the tweet, he said that the ones who attacked and those who died were not from different religions. He has ordered Maharashtra police and the state’s cyber cell to take action against miscreants.

हमला करनेवाले और जिनकी इस हमले में जान गई – दोनों अलग धर्मीय नहीं हैं।

बेवजह समाज में/ समाज माध्यमों द्वारा धार्मिक विवाद निर्माण करनेवालों पर पुलिस और @MahaCyber1 को कठोर कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।#LawAndOrderAboveAll — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 19, 2020

