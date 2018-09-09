In a complete shocker, a policewoman was allegedly gang-raped inside an all-women police station in Palwal district of Haryana. According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was raped inside the police station at knife-point. Police have registered a case into the matter.

A woman sub-inspector was allegedly gang-raped inside a police station in Palwal district of Haryana. The shocking incident took place inside an all-women police station in Palwal. Police have registered a case under various sections, including Section 376-D 313, 450, 323, 354-D 506, 384 and 120- B and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and investigation has been initiated. According to initial reports, a complaint has been filed, however, no arrest has been made so far.

In her complaint, the victim has alleged that she was raped inside the police station at knife-point. The victim has also alleged that Joginder Singh, main accused in the case, threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

Talking about the matter, Palwal SP Wasim Akram told the media that the victim and the accused had been very well known to each other for the last few years. The investigation is on and the victim will be produced in the court on Monday, he added. Investigating officer of the case, ASI Parveen said that the victim had claimed that she had been under pressure from the accused and the accused had been raping her since last 4 years.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sibal claims Congress will make a comeback in 2019, vows to stop Modi juggernaut

The accused hail from Alawalpur village of the district. Haryana Police had started all-women police stations in 2017 to protect the interests of women in the state as women generally hesitate to report cases of crimes to the police.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu cabinet recommends release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

The shocking incident has made it clear that even women cops are not safe inside the police station. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NBRB), Haryana stands at no. 6 when it comes to crime against women.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More