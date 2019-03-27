PAN-Aadhaar linking for Income Tax Filing: The process for linking your PAN-Card with Aadhaar Card is all set to be closed by the Income Tax department on March 31, 2019. Those who have not yet completed the process must note that without linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar Card, they will not be able to file for Income Tax Returns (ITR).

PAN-Aadhaar linking for Income Tax Filing: People who have not yet linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card must note that they will not be able to file income tax returns (ITR) from April for the coming financial year. According to the latest updates in a leading website, the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking is March 31, 2019, and people are advised to link their PAN Number to Aadhaar before the last date.

The Income tax department had earlier given several extensions to people for completing the linking process and no further extensions will be given for the same process again. Those who have not yet link the PAN with Aadhaar must note that

How can you link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card?

Those who need to link their PAN with Aadhaar numbers will have to visit the websites of Income Tax department, NSDL or UTIITSL

The linkage process is not very difficult and people should note that their name on the PAN card should match with the name on their Aadhaar card

In cases the name on the Aadhaar card differs from the one mentioned in PAN card linkage is likely to fail

People having different names in the PAN and Aadhaar will have to change their name in either of the two databases.

They can even visit PAN application center of NSDL or UTIITSL for biometric Aadhaar authentication.

In case of a minor error in the PAN and Aadhaar, Income Tax department will accept the linkage through verification with a one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number

Linkage of PAN and Aadhaar can also be done through SMS if data in both the cards matches

Applicants can send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format given here: UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><SPACE><10 digit PAN>

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More