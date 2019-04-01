Pan-Aadhaar linking: The Centre has once again given a second chance to those who have not yet linked their PAN and Aadhaar Card. Now the deadline for Pan-Aadhaar linking has been extended till September 30, 2019. The steps and instructions to link your PAN card and Aadhaar card have been given below.

Pan-Aadhaar linking: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday, March 31, 2019, has announced the extension to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar by six months. According to the latest announcement, the last date for PAN -Aadhaar linking has been extended till September 30, 2019. The Income Tax Department had earlier mentioned that linking your PAN card with Aadhaar card or the biometric ID is mandatory and the process must be executed by March 31. Moreover, the quoting of Aadhaar is now mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) with effect from April 1, 2019, according to the new guidelines.

According to reports, the government in a statement said that media has reported in some sections that PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhaar number by March 31 will be invalidated. Hence, the matter Central government has considered the matter and has rescheduled the cut off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar to September 30, 2019 unless specifically exempted.

It is also made clear that w.e.f.01.04.2019, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income, unless specifically exempted. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2019

How to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar card (Biometric ID)?

Those who have note yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar need to visit the websites of Income Tax department, NSDL or UTIITSL

People should note that the linkage process is not very difficult

The name on the PAN card should match with the name on their Aadhaar card or else there may be some difficulty in linking

If the name on the Aadhaar card differs from that of the PAN card, a linkage may not be possible

Those who have different names in the PAN and Aadhaar card will have to keep one in either of the two databases

For biometric Aadhaar authentication, people need to visit PAN application centre of NSDL or UTIITSL

In case of a minor error, the IT department is going to accept the linkage of the cards through verification with a one-time password (OTP) which will be sent to the registered mobile number

Those who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar through SMS can do the same if data in both the cards matches

Here’s the process to link through your mobile phone:

Type an SMS in the format UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><SPACE><10 digit PAN> and send it to 567678 or 56161

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More