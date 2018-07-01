The government on Saturday extended the deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar till March 31, 2019. The decision has come just a day before the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was ending. The government said that CBDT has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar.

The Central government on Saturday announced extended the deadline for linking the pan card to the Aadhaar card till March 2019. The move is certainly will bring a relief for the taxpayers. The deadline for linking the Pan card with Aadhaar had to end tonight, however, the government has extended the deadline till March next year. Extending the deadline for linking, the government said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2019.

Reports say that the government has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for the 5th time. The decision has come after a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court while hearing a case on linking Aadhaar with PAN cards and extending the deadline. The court had reserved its verdict on the matter a month ago.

Also Read: Karnataka to appeal against Cauvery water management authority formation in Supreme Court

It is not the first time when the government has extended dates of linking Aadhaar with other beneficial schemes run by the government. Earlier, the Centre had extended deadline for linking mobile numbers, Bank accounts with Aadhaar, however, after intervention by the activists and politicians, the government extended the deadline till the time there was a unanimous decision on the issue.

The government has faced several challenges over the security and privacy of the information shared by people in their Aadhaar. Several activists who have been against linking of mobile numbers, bank accounts with Aadhaar, have raised the question of the protection of their private data.

However, time and again, the government has said that Aadhaar data is completely secure and leak proof. Speaking on the security issue of Aadhaar data, its CEO had said that it will take the time of the universe for anyone to hack Aadhaar data.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More