On Saturday, the official at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport went through a panic situation after the pilot of flight, Ariana Afghan Airlines, bound to a Kandahar issued a hijack warning by mistake. The pilot accidentally pushed the emergency button which created a little tension for the officials. According to the reports, the incident happened at around 3:30 pm. The aircraft had 133 passengers including 9 crew members onboard at the time of the incident.

After the incident, Delhi airport officials conducted a proper investigation and found that the pilot had switched on the emergency button mistakenly. The plane was cleared for the take-off after 2 long hours of investigations. Pilot’s small mistake had created the panic among the passenger on board, airport officials and people present at the IGI airport. An airport official told the media that pressing the hijack button had pushed all agencies concerned, including the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG), into action.

A few months ago, a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Milan made the emergency landing at the Italy airport as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit. Following which, the flight crew had informed the security and later, the miscreant was handed over to the local police. There were around 250 passengers and the flight crew on onboard when that incident happened, say reports.

