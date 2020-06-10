Panic gripped Pakistan late night on Tuesday as a routine exercise along the loc by the Indian Air Force gave Pakistan a sleepless night. In a big exclusive our sister channel NewsX has learnt that a blackout was announced in Karachi after IAF planes went close to Karachi last night in an attack formation without entering Pak air space returned. According to sources, the IAF jets almost touched the Pak air space but didn’t violate their airspace before returning. According to sources, Pak scrambled it’s fighter jets but it was too late as by then IAF jets were at their respective Indian bases.

With a blackout in Karachi, Twitter was abuzz in Pakistan on Tuesday night with several users claiming that fighter jets belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) were seen flying near Karachi. “Dear @IndiainPakistan, rumors are rife about Indian Air Force incursions into Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the Sindh-Rajasthan sector. Recommend you put out a statement to clarify. Also recommend that everybody chill and enjoy the week,” tweeted Waj Khan, a former reporter at NBC News. “I definitely saw jet planes, live near airport. Whats up,” said Laraib Mohib from Karachi . “There were a lot of fighter jets flying around in Karachi probably,” added Ayesha Zafar, also from Karachi.

Highly places sources in the army tell NewsX that IAF did this in coordination with the Indian Army. Sources also say, this exercise was done right after Indian Army artillery targetted Pak Army’s 32nd Infantry HQ in Neelam Valley. Reportedly, the idea was to convey a message to Pak that the LoC is also being protected well while the LAC is hot. The idea, according to sources was to convey a message to Pak that India is well prepared & can tackle a two- front war scenario easily.

Meanwhile, Pakistani news portal Dawn news took to the Internet to clarify that a report of an alleged ‘missing F16’ which surfaced on social media after the Karachi blackout was reportedly fake. Though at the end of the day, it’s clear that IAF was indulging in a routine exercise and it spooked Pakistan, which was caught napping and Pakistan ended up blacking out Karachi out of fear of India, perhaps Pak was reminded of the Balakot air strike which left them red-faced in front of the world earlier.

