Pankaj Yadav Shot By Assailants In Munger, Health Update

RJD Bihar General Secretary Pankaj Yadav was shot by bike-borne assailants in Munger on Thursday while he was out on a morning walk.

RJD Bihar General Secretary Pankaj Yadav was shot by bike-borne assailants in Munger on Thursday while he was out on a morning walk. He has been admitted to a hospital.

A police investigation has begun, and raids are underway to nab several suspects. Dr. Prashant Tripathi from Munger National Hospital said, “The bullet hit him close to his heart on the left side near the 4th and 5th rib. One bullet has been retrieved. He is stable. Everything is under control. The report has come in, and everything is normal.”

The incident took place near the Safiasarai police station area. According to the initial information, Pankaj Yadav was shot three times, with one bullet hitting his chest.

MUST READ: Police Probe Into NTPC Track Explosion In Jharkhand

Former Munger MP Vijay Kumar stated, “He was chased for 1 km and shot from close range. After Pankaj recovers, the facts will come out. He was at the airport for his morning walk when he was shot. By God’s grace, he is safe.”

Rajesh Kumar, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Munger, said, “Pankaj Yadav was strolling in the Safiabad airport ground like every day. Meanwhile, miscreants on a bike suddenly opened fire. He was hit by a bullet. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled. As soon as the information was received, police from Safiasarai, Qasim Bazar, and Kotwali reached the scene. The police are investigating the matter.”

Sadar SDPO Rajesh Kumar reached the hospital and inquired about the incident from the RJD leader and his family. He stated that the police are conducting raids to arrest the criminals, and an FIR has been registered based on the statement given by the family.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Violence Erupts In Ukhrul, Mob Loots Police Station