Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asserted that the Congress is restless as it couldn’t make money from the Rafale deal. While addressing the media persons in Chennai Sitharaman launched a scathing attack at the Congress for maligning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Rafale deal. The minister said that whenever the party is frustrated they start making allegations against PM Modi and all they want is his attention in return. While talking on sidelines of the second anniversary of surgical strikes, the minister also attacked the opposition party saying that the Congress has destroyed the country for ten years.

Accusing the Congress of using “Dalals” (Brokers) to make most of their agreement, the minister alleged that the party has failed to buy some of the most required defence equipment. On the contrary, the BJP she said has been making deals without the help of any brokers and working efficiently for the development of the country.

The minister asserted that the Congress left the country in a bad shape as there were no resources to retaliate if there was an attack. Praising the BJP, Sitharaman said that the party is now trying to rectifying the situation left behind by the Congress.

She further noted that India will soon finalise the S-400 Triumf air defence missile deal with Russia. She added that the negotiations have been going on for long and are at the stage where it can be finalised. She added that India has a big legacy of buying Defence equipment from Russia and USSR and most of them are serviceable even now.

Hittig at the Congress for declining manufacturing rate of HAL, the minister said that the country is getting only 8 Tejas LCA’s per year as UPA didn’t feed companies like HAL. She added that the in the last four and half years, the BJP gave Rs 20,000 crore worthy contract every year for HAL while it was some Rs 10,000 crore in the rule of the Congress.

