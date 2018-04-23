An ailing man died in Mumbai after a branch of Punjab National Bank, in which the man was having an account, denied permission to withdraw money for his treatment. The bank denied the permission saying that it is against the bank's rules and regulations that states no one other than the account holder can withdraw the money from his/her account.

A man suffering from paralysis died in Mumbai after one of the branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB) denied permission to withdraw money for his treatment. Ganesh Kamble, an account holder of PNB died in hospital without treatment as he was not allowed to withdraw money from his own account. Reports said that Kamble’s family members had approached the bank and requested the bank officials to allow them to withdraw money from his treatment. The request was immediately denied by the bank officials. The reason cited by the bank officials was that it is against the bank’s rules and regulations to give away the money to someone else other than the account holder.

In order to withdraw the amount, the bank authority had asked Kamble’s family to bring Kamble along or his signature to initiate the process. However, after Kamble’s death, the bank gave away the money to his nominees. The matter has surfaced at a time when the PNB is facing the heat for the multi-million scam involving celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, have allegedly cheated PNB of over Rs13,000 crore through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

A few days back, a special CBI court in Mumbai on Sunday issued non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The development in PNB scam comes two days after Delhi sought EDs reply on a plea moved by Mehul Choksi. Today, in a statement, PNB MD Sunil Mehta said it will be out of Nirav Modi mess in 6 months. Late last month, speaking on PNB scam, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that our government will bring back both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi – accused involved in the PNB scam.

