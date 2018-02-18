Parents across the Kerala state have come together to launch an association against the alleged love jihad. The parents urged the state government to bring back their daughters and take appropriate action against the culprits who trapped their daughters for conversion to Islam. Hadiya's father said there is an urgent need to take this campaign forward through legal action.

To help the daughters across the state from being alleged love jihad victims, parents across the state of Kerala have come together to launch an association against love jihad. The parents urged the state government to bring back their daughters and take appropriate action against the culprits who trapped their daughters for conversion to Islam. Talking about the matter, father of Hadiya, Ashokan KM and Bindu K, mother of Nimisha claimed that children of 30 families were love jihad victims. The parents criticised the state government for not taking appropriate action against terrorists who are influencing their daughters.

Bindu K said, “The police and government have failed to take action against the real culprits and accomplices. While probing into the cases of love jihad, many individuals and organizations names have been revealed to the state government but nobody in the state knows where they are. Due to the matter, many girls have committed suicide and some of them were killed or subjected to sexual abuse.” The parents also asked the Kerala people to support their campaign against the alleged menace. Growing cases of love jihad is a threat to our society, so the parents across Kerala should come together, said Hadiya’s father. He added that there is an urgent need to take this campaign forward through legal action.

We are ready to seek help from anyone to get our daughter back. To tackle all the cases in a united form, we will form an association. Bindu K said its been 2 years that we haven’t been able to trace our daughters. I also made several attempts to meet the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in this matter but my efforts went useless. Two years back, Nimisha accepted Islam after falling in love with a Muslim man and soon after their marriage, the couple went missing.

Hadiya embraced Islam and later married a Muslim man Shafin Jahan. According to her parents, she had been influenced and there was a big conspiracy behind her conversion. But, the Kerala High Court declared their marriage illegal, against which Hadiya filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking relief in the matter. Last year, in November, the apex court while hearing her matter said that it was entirely Hadiya’s decision who she should marry and no one should intervene in her personal matter.