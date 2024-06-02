Parents of Teen Involved in Fatal Pune Porsche Crash Remanded in Police Custody Until June 5

A Pune court on Sunday remanded the parents of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal Porsche car accident to police custody until June 5. The couple faces allegations of evidence tampering in connection with the tragic accident on May 19 that claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

Shivani Agarwal, the boy’s mother, was arrested on June 1 after authorities discovered that she had replaced her son’s blood samples with her own. Her husband, Vishal Agarwal, a realtor, had been previously detained on related charges of evidence destruction.

The police presented the couple before a holiday court in Pune, requesting their remand for further investigation into the tampering of the minor’s blood samples. The court approved their custody until June 5.

According to police statements, the Agarwals conspired to alter crucial evidence related to the accident by manipulating blood samples at a state-run hospital. This manipulation was intended to obscure the fact that their son was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Defense lawyer Prashant Patil argued that the charges under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) were bailable and that the couple should be placed in judicial custody rather than police custody. He noted that police had already searched the Agarwal residence and recovered CCTV footage.

In addition to the parents, the police have also arrested the boy’s grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, for allegedly kidnapping and coercing the family’s driver to take responsibility for the accident. Two doctors from the state-run Sassoon General Hospital and an employee have also been detained for their roles in swapping the blood samples.

The police have registered three separate cases in relation to the incident. The first FIR pertains directly to the accident, the second targets the bar that allegedly served alcohol to the minor, and the third involves charges against the boy’s father for allowing him to drive without a valid license. Additionally, there are charges related to the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver.

