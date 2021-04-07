Pariksha Par Charcha 2021 will be in a new format, wherein PM Modi will be seen interacting with students, teachers and parents virtually today at 7 pm and addressing several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects.

Exams are a stressful time for not just the students but also teachers and parents. With the persistent scare of Covid-19 looming large and the shift from classroom learning to online classes, the stress has increased manifold. Pariksha Par Charcha 2021, a first-of-its-kind virtual interaction, aims to solve this problem and make exams stress free. As part of the initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents virtually today at 7 pm and cover a wide range of topics.

Earlier this week, PM had shared a video on his Twitter account stating that this year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be in an all new format with several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and will encompass a memorable discussion with brave Exam Warriors, parents and teachers.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently spoke to ANI about the initiative and said that they have received registrations from almost 14 lakh participants for Pariksha Par Charcha. About 10.5 lakh students from 81 foreign countries, mostly from classes’ 9th and 10th, 2.6 lakh teachers and 92,000 parents, participated in the creative writing contest.

He further added that Pariksha Par Charcha a unique programme that connects the prime minister of a country to crores of students, parents and teachers. Although the exam takes place in every step of life, the board exams come with added tension and one often thinks of how to take stress-free examination. Hence, all the students and parents will always remember the guidance given by Prime Minister.