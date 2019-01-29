Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (on Tuesday) interacted with students and teachers and expressed his grief on the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes. Paying tribute to Fernandes, the prime minister said he was a dynamic leader who fought the Emergency tooth and nail.
The prime minister visited an exhibition on Tuesday ahead of an interaction with school students during Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0.
PM Modi on time management skills
Talking to a student on how to work on time management skills, PM Modi said that no bod=y needs to have an MBA degree to learn time management. He said that one should keep a track of how one has spent time in the past week. It will help in managing the time better.
PlayStation is good but never forget the playing field: PM Narendra Modi
When asked about the disadvantages of technology, PM Modi asserted that it is good for students to keep themselves aware with the technology, adding that Technology should lead to the expansion of the mind and as a means to innovate. he further advised students not to forget playgrounds over PlayStation.
PM Modi requests parents not to pressurise children
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged parents not to make the report card of their children their own visiting cards because if that is the aim then the expectations from children become unreal.
Prime Minister says Board examination are not the exam for life
PM Modi advised students to be relaxed before the examination and always keep the fact in mind that it is not the exam for life but just an exam for a particular grade like Class X or XII. He further requested parents not to expect from children that they will fulfil their unfulfilled dreams.
PM Modi remembers former Union Minister George Fernandes
While addressing students in Delhi during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to George Fernandes, the former Union Minister who passed away today. He commenced his speech remembering the former defence minister.