Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0 LIVE: During his interaction with students in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former defence minister George Fernandes who passed away today at 88. Modi said Fernandes was a dynamic leader who fought the Emergency tooth and nail and asked parents not to impose their dreams on children as life is above and beyond examinations.

PM Narendra Modi interacted with school students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (on Tuesday) interacted with students and teachers and expressed his grief on the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes. Paying tribute to Fernandes, the prime minister said he was a dynamic leader who fought the Emergency tooth and nail.

The prime minister visited an exhibition on Tuesday ahead of an interaction with school students during Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0.

Here are the LIVE updates:

#WATCH Live from Delhi: PM Modi interacts with school students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 https://t.co/4ckSzC7yn0 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App