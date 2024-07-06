Parliament Budget Session: July 22 – Aug 12, Union Budget Unveiling On July 23

The budget session of Parliament will be held from July 22 to August 12. The union budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. This will be first full session of Parliament after the new members took oath in the first session of 18th Lok Sabha held from June 24 to July 2 following results of general elections.

“Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju said in a post on X on Saturday.

The first budget of the BJP-led government NDA in its fresh term would be significant with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having stated earlier that the third term will be used to write new chapters of bold decisions.

The first session of Parliament after the formation of 18th Lok Sabha was stormy with the opposition and government clashing on a range of issues including NEET-UG examination row. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of two Houses on June 27 and both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adopted motion of thanks on the President’s address.

PM Modi replied to the debate on the motion of thanks in the two Houses of Parliament. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for the third successive term in the general elections.

