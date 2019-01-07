Parliament LIVE updates: On the 16th day of the Winter Session, Parliament is going to debate on the controversial Rafale deal while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has given a notice under rule 193 in Lok Sabha on the controversial deal demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe. The ruling BJP government at the Centre faced massive protests on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

Parliament LIVE updates: Amid Opposition uproar, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon while the Rajya Sabha will resume at 2 pm today. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Sena is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016. Asom Gana Parishad leaders met Uddhav Thackeray in this regard and explained everything… It’s not just about the Hindu-Muslim thing. Assam has its own culture and demography and the Bill will change that and create conditions for civil war, he added.

Speaking on the Triple Talaq Bill, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Bill has been listed for discussion in the Rajya Sabha today. He said it’s not a question of government’s reputation; everyone should help in getting the Bill passed as it is meant to get justice for women.

In the afternoon, the Lok Sabha is going to witness uproar over the Rafale fighter jet deal and the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries on Monday. Both the Congress and the BJP had issued a three-line whip for respective party MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha today. The lower House of Parliament will hold the 16th day of its Winter Session 2018-1019 today.

Trinamool Congress has given notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on ‘Parliament being bypassed and legislative scrutiny being ignored’, today. Similarly,

Congress’s Mallikarjun Khadge has given a notice under rule 193 in Lok Sabha on Rafale jet deal demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries is all set to be tabled in Parliament today. Not only the Congress, TMC, and CPI(M), but also NDA allies Shiv Sena and JD(U) have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail. The Opposition is claiming that citizenship cannot be given on basis of religion, as India is a secular nation. Reports also said that the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has called an 11-hour strike on January 8 in Assam as a mark of protest against the Bill.

