Following sharp responses on Rafale deal and witnessing uproar over Triple Talaq since Day 1 of the winter session, the Lok Sabha on its last day is again set for a stormy sitting, this time, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. While the winter session of the lower house ends today, the government had extended the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday by a day, till January 9. Apart from Citizenship bill, the constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category is also likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha.
The penultimate day of Rajya Sabha will likely see another push from the government for the passage of the Triple Talaq. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, where the Centre has a majority, on December 27 last year. The Opposition had stalled it in the Upper House of Parliament.
While the BJP has issued a whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Parliament, the Congress has also issued a whip to its MPs for their attendance in the Parliament on Tuesday.
NDA government committed toward NRC: Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that the NDA government is committed toward NRC and there will be no discrimination in NRC. The home minister assured that all the necessary steps will be taken to deal with illegal migrants. The Union minister clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, is not for Assam alone or for the betterment of migrants coming from a particular country, but this Bill is also for migrants who have come from the Western borders and have settled down in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.
Congress walks out
While the home minister has asserted that Centre will address Assam and Bodo people's issues over the bill, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee, which speaker Sumitra Mahajan has rejected.
Citizenship Amendment Bill will protect rights of indigenous people, says Rajnath Singh
Assam people’s rights, culture, jobs to be protected, said Rajnath Singh amid continuous chants of "Modi Sarkar haye haye, Nafrat ki rajneeti band kro."
Attempt to mislead nation on bill: Rajnath Singh
Home Minister said that there have been various attempts to spread misinformation about the bill. The bill is not only for Assam or migrants from one country, it's same and will be implemented across the nation.
Rajnath Singh addresses Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Minorities are persecuted in Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, they face violence and find security only in India and therefore government has regulated long-term stay of such migrants
Reservation bill a jumla: former finance minister Yashwant Sinha
The proposal to give 10% reservation to economically weaker upper castes is nothing more than a jumla. It's full of legal complications.
10% quota bill tabled in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot tabled the bill for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper caste sections in Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addresses Lok Sabha over DNA technology bill
Attacking the government over DNA technology Regulations Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the bill without any strong foundation. Tharoor said the bill doesn't contain the provision of "effective consent", alleging that the government wants to create DNA profiling which is susceptible to misuse.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM, after protests by Samajwadi Party's MPs over reports of a CBI probe against Akhilesh Yadav in connection with illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh.