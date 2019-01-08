Parliament LIVE updates: Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there have been various attempts to spread misinformation about the bill. The bill is not only for Assam or migrants from one country but it's same for the country and will be implemented across the nation. Rajanth Singh said minorities persecuted in Pakistan and other countries have no place to go.

Following sharp responses on Rafale deal and witnessing uproar over Triple Talaq since Day 1 of the winter session, the Lok Sabha on its last day is again set for a stormy sitting, this time, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. While the winter session of the lower house ends today, the government had extended the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday by a day, till January 9. Apart from Citizenship bill, the constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category is also likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha.

The penultimate day of Rajya Sabha will likely see another push from the government for the passage of the Triple Talaq. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, where the Centre has a majority, on December 27 last year. The Opposition had stalled it in the Upper House of Parliament.

While the BJP has issued a whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Parliament, the Congress has also issued a whip to its MPs for their attendance in the Parliament on Tuesday.

