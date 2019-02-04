The Budget session of the Parliament got off to a rocky start on Monday with the Opposition and ruling BJP locking horns over the CBI-Mamata Banerjee showdown in Kolkata. While the Trinamool Congress alleged that CBI was being misused by the Modi-Shah duo, the BJP said that the investigating agency was acting on the Supreme Court's order to investigate the Saradha Chit Fund scam.

While the Trinamool Congress alleged that CBI was being misused by the Modi-Shah duo, the BJP said that the investigating agency was acting on the Supreme Court's order

The Budget session of the Parliament got off to a rocky start on Monday with the Opposition and ruling BJP locking horns over the CBI-Mamata Banerjee showdown in Kolkata. While the Trinamool Congress alleged that CBI was being misused by the Modi-Shah duo, the BJP said that the investigating agency was acting on the Supreme Court’s order to investigate the Saradha Chit Fund scam.

Reacting to the misuse of CBI allegations, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the parliament that the action was taken after Supreme Court had ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case. The Police Commissioner was summoned many times but he did not appear. Rajnath added that West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has summoned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and he has asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation.

In his statement, Singh added that tussle between two law enforcement agencies are unfortunate and threatens the federal structure.

While on the other side, apart from the TMC members, the Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government. Kharge claimed the government wants to end opposition by using the CBI. He asked which law allowed a person to be arrested at 7 pm in the night? adding that such incidents are happening in Lucknow, Chennai and several other places.

BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab criticised the government saying that the way in which CBI was functioning from the past few months was unprofessional and asserted that India is not a Banana Republic.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More