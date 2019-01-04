Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked Opposition with guns blazing over Rafale deal controversy. Sithraman said when Congress couldn't even finalise a deal in 10 years, BJP has procured 36 Rafale, with the first aircraft scheduled to arrive in 2019, all by 2022. Minister cited volatile environment around India and the growing number of aircraft feet of China and Pakistan as a reason to worry.

Participating in the Rafale debate BJP leader Anurag Thakur said the Congress took more than 20 days to prepare for the debate while the Opposition brought forward a leader, who is confused and out on bail, to lead the discussion. Without taking the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said the Opposition leader walked out of the House after telling twenty lies in twenty minutes.

Before the debate, speaking to the media outside parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress comes to power in 2019, a criminal investigation will be launched into the Rafale deal and the accused will be punished.

Earlier on Thursday, Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy session as protests marred the proceedings for a number of times, resulting in Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspending 7 AIADMK, 11 TDP members. So far, 45 members have been suspended in the span of 2 days. Mahajan has suspended 24 AIADMK on Wednesday and then anther 21 members of AIADMK, TDP combined on Thursday.

