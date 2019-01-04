Participating in the Rafale debate BJP leader Anurag Thakur said the Congress took more than 20 days to prepare for the debate while the Opposition brought forward a leader, who is confused and out on bail, to lead the discussion. Without taking the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said the Opposition leader walked out of the House after telling twenty lies in twenty minutes.
Before the debate, speaking to the media outside parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress comes to power in 2019, a criminal investigation will be launched into the Rafale deal and the accused will be punished.
Earlier on Thursday, Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy session as protests marred the proceedings for a number of times, resulting in Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspending 7 AIADMK, 11 TDP members. So far, 45 members have been suspended in the span of 2 days. Mahajan has suspended 24 AIADMK on Wednesday and then anther 21 members of AIADMK, TDP combined on Thursday.
There was no agreement between Dassault and HAL, says Sitharaman
HAL could not reach an agreement with Dassault over multiple issues, and Congress failed to facilitate an agreement, says Sitharaman, adding that the main problem was that Dassault was not ready to take guarantee for the aircraft manufactured in India.
UPA couldn't finish negotations in 10 years, BJP will get Rafale by 2019
China added 400 aircrafts. Pakistan increased their aircrafts by double, they have added 43 Chinese fighter planes. By the time 2013, we had rather reduced the number of fighter planes. Did Congress finalise any deal? NO
UPA created a deadlock: Nirmala Sitharaman
China and Pakistan are building a bigger fleet. The UPA government wanted only 18 flyaway fighter jets. The UPA created a deadlock: Sitharaman
All 36 aircrafts will be in India by 2022: Sitharaman
The intergovernmental agreement was signed in September 2016. The first aircraft will be in the country this year (3 years after the signing), while the rest will be in India by 2022.
Environment around India volatile: Nirmala Sitharaman
The environment around India is very volatile. It is important for us to understand that whosoever is in power, will want peace. But it cannot be at the cost of making our armed forces feel that they are not being given enough to fight, says Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition over Rafale Deal
As soon as Defence Minister started responding over Rafale deal, Opposition started raising slogans, to which, Nirmala Sitharaman said, facts frightened Congress party.
Anurag Thakur attacks Congress
Facing flak over Rafale deal, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a counter-attack on Congress accusing them of corruption in various defence deals. He also cited National Herald case, Agusta Westland case on the the floor of the house.