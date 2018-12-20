Parliament LIVE updates: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to move the Triple Talaq bill for consideration. Apart from that, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot is also expected to move a Bill to amend the Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999. Amid protests by Opposition MPs and ruling MPs, Parliament was adjourned on Thursday without discussion on listed matters for the eighth consecutive day while there are 12 more days to go in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Amid uproar and protests, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Lower House for the day while Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm amid more ruckus. BJP MPs are chanted “Rahul Gandhi maafi maango” and “Rahul Gandhi chor hai” as soon as the Lok Sabha resumed. Before adjourning the House for the day, Naidu said the entire country is agitated by the way the House is functioning. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs also stage a protest in Parliament premises demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. In a similar manner, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over their demands for the state.

