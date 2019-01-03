A day after a heated debate over Rafale deal, the Parliament on Thursday witnessed unrelenting protests over Cauvery dam and special status to Andhra Pradesh. Due to the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 7 unruly members of AIADMK, 12 TDP members for disrupting the proceedings. Yesterday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley locked horns over Rafale deal in Lok Sabha with the former calling out PM Modi to have a one-on-one discussion during the debate.

A day after a heated debate over Rafale deal, the Parliament on Thursday witnessed unrelenting protests over Cauvery dam and special status to Andhra Pradesh. Due to the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 7 unruly members of AIADMK, 12 TDP members for disrupting the proceedings. Yesterday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley locked horns over Rafale deal in Lok Sabha with the former calling out PM Modi to have a one-on-one discussion during the debate. “The PM has no guts to come to the Parliament and give answers on Rafale,” the Congress president said, adding that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “hiding” in the house.

Jaitley took Congress scion head on and replied on every accusation levelled by the Opposition, however, failed to satisfy the members.

Yesterday, 24 AIADMK members were suspended for 5 days for disrupting the parliament. While the AIADMK members were suspended for protesting against the withdrawal of the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekadatu while the TDP members raised continued their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

