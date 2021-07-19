On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in all party meeting that the government is ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues.

The Monsoon session of parliament began on a chaotic note today as the opposition parties created a ruckus to stop PM Modi from introducing his new ministers.

Centre has to introduce 29 new bills in this session. There will be six new ordinances replacing bills and two financial business bills. The session will take place with all the Covid protocols and all the arrangements has been made for the safety of ministers, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in all party meeting that the government is ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues. He emphasised that the MPs should try to keep this session peaceful and raise valid questions. PM Modi also assured that the government is ready to discuss issues democratically and parties should cooperate.

On other hand opposition parties held a separate meeting after an all-party meeting on Sunday. The opposition parties have demanded discussions on various issues including Covid19 situation & threat of third wave, rising petrol and diesel prices, inflation and farmers protest. Many opposition partieswill give adjournment notice in parliament over the farmers protest, said RSP leader NK Premachandran after all party meeting.

PM Modi will introduce the newly appointed ministers to both houses. This is the convention after the expansion in Union cabinet. Both the houses of parliament will function from 11am to 6pm from Monday and there will be 19 sittings in this monsoon session. The session will conclude on 13thAugust.