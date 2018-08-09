All eyes in Parliament today will be on a keen contest between the NDA's Harivansh Narayan Singh and Opposition's BK Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. The post of Rajya Sabha chairman is lying vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien on July 1. At present, the Upper House of Parliament has 244 members and a candidate will need 123 votes to win.

The election for the post of Rajya Sabha chairman will be held today at 11:00am today, the 17th day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. A keen contest is on the card between National Democratic Party (NDA) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh between Opposition’s candidate BK Hariprasad, former general secretary of Congress. However, the NDA is confident of its victory since various regional parties including TRS, BJD have made an announcement that they will support the ruling coalition’s candidate. Meanwhile, the Opposition has made it clear that game is not over yet, with claims that they have the majority.

Since the retirement of PJ Kurien on July 1, the post of Rajya Sabha chairman is lying vacant. At present, the Upper House of Parliament has 244 members and a candidate will need 123 votes to win. With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha, the election for Rajya Sabha No. 2 post would be a warm-up for all ruling NDA and opposition parties.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election LIVE Updates:

11: 46 am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh who was elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh who was elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman pic.twitter.com/lTy2yRpxik — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

10: 45 am | NDA’s Harivansh Narayan Singh wins Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election, gets 125 votes. On the other hand, Opposition’s BK Hariprasad gets 105 votes.

10: 30 am | Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party to boycott voting for Rajya Deputy Chairman election.

10: 25 am | BJP issues three-line whip for Rajya Deputy Chairman election voting.

10:20 am | Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh to support NDA in voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

10:00 am | YSR Congress party MPs may oppose NDA’s candidate or abstain from voting, say reports.

9:50 am | MPs arrive for NDA meet before voting.

9:47 am | We are very confident that we have the required numbers, the Opposition is united, says Opposition’s candidate BK Hariprasad ahead of voting.

We are very confident that we have the required numbers, opposition is united: BK Hariprasad,Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman candidate pic.twitter.com/rpejZTx4IN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

9:30 am | PDP likely to boycott Rajya Deputy Chairman election, say reports.

9: 15 am | NDA allies, Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will support the Harivansh Narayan Singh in RS Deputy Chairman election today. Earlier, both parties were upset with the BJP for nominating JDU leader.

9:00 am | Rahul Gandhi’s Congress issued a whip in Rajya Sabha for Deputy Chairman election voting to be held at 11:00am today.

