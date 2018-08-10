On the last day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, the triple talaq bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. It comes a day after the Narendra Modi Cabinet approved the provision of bail in triple talaq bill. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates:

A day after the Narendra Modi Cabinet approved the provision of bail in triple talaq bill, the bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today, on the last day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. The much-debated bill was passed in Lok Sabha on December 29 last year, a day after the government tabled the bill in the Lower House of Parliament. The bill seeks to make triple talaq a criminal offence. On August 9, NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh won the election of Rajya Sabha Chairman with 125 votes against Opposition’s BK Hariprasad, who got only 105 votes.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw major defeats of Opposition since, on July 20, the BJP-led NDA government passed the no-confidence motion moved by TDP parliamentarians, supported by Opposition. With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a war of words between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition over major political issues will definitely be intensified in the Parliament sessions to come.

9:15 am | Congress decides to boycott the meeting for floor managers hosted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

9:00 am | Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today, a day after the Modi Cabinet approved the provision of bail in the bill.

