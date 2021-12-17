Congress MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while speaking on the issue of suspension of MPs at the India News Manch, stated, “Why should suspended MPs apologise. We have done nothing wrong. We we’re only trying to raise pertinent issues. Only trying to highlight undemocratic act of this government”

Parliament on Sunday, December 17, witnessed another stormy session as the Opposition pressed for Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s resignation, leading to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament. The demand for Mishra’s resignation by the Opposition attained a new momentum after a Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team found criminal conspiracy behind the death of eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri. The SIT, investing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Tuesday said that incident was ‘well planned and a deliberate act, and not of negligence or callousness’.

As the protestors shouted slogans and raised placards, against the suspension of 12 MPs over parliament ruckus, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, once again, reiterated that parties need to arrive at a consensus and maintain peace to ensure smooth functioning of House proceedings.

Congress MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while speaking on the issue of suspension of MPs at the India News Manch, stated, “Why should suspended MPs apologise. We have done nothing wrong. We we’re only trying to raise pertinent issues. Only trying to highlight undemocratic act of this government”

Meanwhile, suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue to protest at Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this week termed the minister a criminal and demanded his removal from the government.