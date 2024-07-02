Parliament Session 2024: Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech, Suggests Therapy Sessions

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in the Lok Sabha, suggesting that he seek therapy for what she describes as an identity crisis. Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, made these remarks on Monday, expressing concern over Gandhi’s statements.

Ranaut described Gandhi’s speech as “irresponsible,” and claimed that the Congress leader is experiencing pressure from his family that has led to an identity crisis. She particularly mocked Gandhi’s statement about there being “two Rahuls,” suggesting this indicated a deeper psychological issue.

“In his first speech as Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi ji made numerous irresponsible statements,” Ranaut wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “He mentioned that he is not one Rahul but two, with one dedicated to the Constitution and the other one… he has KILLED.”

Apart from all the irresponsible statements that Rahul Gandhi ji made in his first speech as the leader of opposition, he also mentioned that he is not one Rahul infact there are two of him, one will now live for the constitution and the other one …. The other one he has… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 1, 2024

Ranaut continued, “This is not a joke. Rahul ji should immediately seek therapy. Many psychologists would agree that familial pressure to conform can lead to such an identity crisis.”

She also expressed alarm at Gandhi’s comments to the Defence Minister, where he claimed to see “two of him” as well. “Such statements are deeply troubling, and I cannot ignore the psychological implications of such behaviour in Parliament,” Ranaut added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Speech

During the Lok Sabha session, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, accusing it of distorting Hinduism to spread fear, hatred, and falsehoods. He argued that Hinduism, like all religions, advocates courage and non-violence, but claimed that those who identify as Hindus often engage in violence and deceit.

Gandhi further alleged that he had been targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing over 20 legal cases, the loss of his house, and extensive interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate as evidence of this persecution. “It feels ironic that BJP members are now chanting ‘Jai Samvidhan’ after me,” he noted.