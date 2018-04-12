PM Modi along with other leaders will observe the fast in order to protest against the Opposition party led by Rahul Gandhi. While addressing his Party members via audio conference, PM Modi said that this fast would expose all the people who had “throttled” democracy by stalling parliamentary proceedings. Opposition party has termed the fast as 'charade'. Attacking PM Modi over his day-long fast, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Prime Minister is indulging in 'photo politics' at the time he should be working for the development of the nation.

Just a few hours from now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda along with other union ministers and BJP leaders will begin their fast in order to mark their protest against the washout of the second part of the Budget session of Parliament.

Just a few hours from now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda along with other union ministers and BJP leaders will begin their fast in order to mark their protest against the washout of the second part of the Budget session of Parliament. PM Modi along with other leaders will observe the fast in order to protest against the Opposition party led by Rahul Gandhi. While addressing his Party members via audio conference, PM Modi said that this fast would expose all the people who had “throttled” democracy by stalling parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Opposition party has termed the fast as ‘charade’. Attacking PM Modi over his day-long fast, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Prime Minister is indulging in ‘photo politics’ at the time he should be working for the development of the nation. He also added that PM Modi should concentrate on delivering his promise of delivering 20 million jobs a year. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he hopes that the ‘PM would observe a fast on the Unnao incident.’

Earlier, while addressing a BJP parliamentary meet, PM Modi said that the ruling party’s focus was ‘inclusive politics’ while the opposition was putting all its efforts in ‘divisive politics’. On April 11, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also mocked BJP’s day-long fast. Taking to his twitter handle he said, ” Now that’s really cute …. Just one day fast… against himself.” PM Modi wi9ll be observing a day-long fast today but will continue will his daily routine. BJP chief Amit Shah who was advised not to fast by the doctors following his diabetes will be observing fast for two hours in order to mark their protest.

Above was a brief round-up of what has been happening from past few days. As the fast begins, you can get all the latest updates here.

