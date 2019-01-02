The parliament today is in for a stormy day as the Modi-led central government and a united Opposition will lock horns over the contentious Rafale deal in Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha will witness uproar over Triple Talaq bill, scheduled to be tabled today by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, also known as the triple talaq bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
Earlier the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till today after the Opposition refused to budge from its demand that the bill be sent to a select committee for legislative scrutiny. The committee, as per the resolution moved by the Opposition, comprises 11 members including Congress member and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. The resolution fixed a deadline to submit a report by the “last day of the first week of next session”.
As for the Rafale deal, since the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Congress has disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha demanding a JPC into the deal, and on Monday when they again began shouting slogans, Mr Jaitley challenged them, saying, “If you have the courage, begin the debate immediately”. Mr Kharge accepted.
Apart from the Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha, The National Council for Teacher bill, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 are scheduled to be taken up for discussion.
Live Updates
Defence deal conspirators making charges against us, says Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha
Defence deal conspirators are making charges against the BJP government, said Arun Jaitley. He was apparently referring to charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in AgustaWestland case.
Why Christian Michel is getting help from Congress party, asks Jaitley
In a fierce attack on Gandhi family, the Finance Minister asked why Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in VVIP chopper scam, is getting help from Congress party. He was referring to legal services provided by a Congress member to Christen Michel in the court.
Arun Jaitley hits back with National Herald, AgustaWestland cases
Arun Jaitley hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi with National Herald case in Lok Sabha. He further said Rahul Gandhi has no understanding of combat jets. The minister also slammed UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over their alleged involvement in AgustaWestland case.
Congress has a natural dislike for truth: Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley said Rahul Gandhi has lied in the face of Supreme Court judgement. Congress has a natural dislike for truth, he further said while responding to allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi reiterates JPC probe into Rafale deal
Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar earlier said he has Rafale files at his home, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president reiterated his demand of Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Rafale deal, saying that why BJP is scared and running away from JPC probe.
Defence ministry officials ask PM to not interfare in Rafale deal negotiations: Rahul Gandhi
Immediately after Lok Sabha reconvened, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said defence ministry officials have asked the prime minister to not interfere in Rafale deal negotiations.
Lok Sabah adjourned
Lok Sabha has been adjourned following uproar over denial of permission to play the tapes.
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on the allged tapes
The audio clip released by the Congress party is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rafale. No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting: Manohar Parrikar
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan denies permission to play the alleged tapes
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has denied permission to play the tapes in Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi seeks permission to play an audio tape in Lok Sabha
Earlier in the day, before the debate, Congress released an audio clip of Goa minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane allegedly revealing that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was aware of alleged regularities in Rs 59,000 deal with France. Rahul Gandhi wants to play the tape in Lok Sabha.
PM Modi on Rafale (From Yesterday's interview to ANI)
People who level such allegations are only weakening the Army. But should I worry about the personal attacks being made against me or the fact that the country's needs still have to be met? I have decided that whatever the abuses hurled at me, whatever the allegations levelled against me, I will continue on the path of honesty and give primacy to the country's security: PM Modi
Rahul opens debate on Rafale Deal
Nation seeking answers from PM on these questions: Rahul Gandhi
1) How did 126 plane order turn into 36 aircraft order?
2) Did IAF change the requirement of deals or was it done unilaterally?
3) Why hasn’t a single plane landed in India?
4) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said he didn’t know about the deal
Why not a single Rafale landed in India yet, asks Rahul Gandhi
Rahul asks 3 questions: Why did PM Modi did not answer about the pricing, process, offset partner involved in Rafale deal.