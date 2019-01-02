Rahul Gandhi speech in Lok Sabha LIVE updates: Leading the Congress' charge in Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that despite the defence ministry's objection, the Modi government decided to go ahead with its plan to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets instead of 126. The price of the Rafale jets were also hiked by the NDA government. The Congress leader also questioned why haven't the jets arrived to India yet.

Apart from the Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha, The National Council for Teacher bill, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 are scheduled to be taken up for discussion.

The parliament today is in for a stormy day as the Modi-led central government and a united Opposition will lock horns over the contentious Rafale deal in Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha will witness uproar over Triple Talaq bill, scheduled to be tabled today by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, also known as the triple talaq bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Earlier the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till today after the Opposition refused to budge from its demand that the bill be sent to a select committee for legislative scrutiny. The committee, as per the resolution moved by the Opposition, comprises 11 members including Congress member and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. The resolution fixed a deadline to submit a report by the “last day of the first week of next session”.

As for the Rafale deal, since the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Congress has disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha demanding a JPC into the deal, and on Monday when they again began shouting slogans, Mr Jaitley challenged them, saying, “If you have the courage, begin the debate immediately”. Mr Kharge accepted.

