Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today to oppose the contentious Triple Talaq Bill which will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members asking them to be present today when Parliament's winter session will resume.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Winter Session of Parliament witnessed massive disruptions due to protests over Rafale issue on Thursday. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day without transacting any business after ruckus over the Rafale fighter jet deal and Cauvery river issue, the Lok Sabha witnessed similar protests by the Opposition. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm as the Congress sought a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the purchase of Rafale jets from France. Both houses of Parliament to resumed business after a five-day break.

Speaking on the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha today, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party will take part in the discussion and keep forward our opinion and they will appeal to the government that it should not interfere in a religious matter. Meanwhile, the TDP has termed the bill anti-Muslim.

