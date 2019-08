Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan will be asked to apologise by Speaker in Parliament on Monday. Earlier, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani demanded exemplary action against Azam Khan for his objectionable remarks against Bihar MP Rama Devi.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan will be asked to furnish an apology in the parliament on Monday over his sexist comments against Bihar MP Rama Devi. After a meeting between the Speaker and leaders of all parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said today, Azam Khan will have to apologise on Monday, if he doesn’t then the speaker has been authorized to take action against him.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan made a few objectionable remarks at BJP MP Rama Devi while discussing on the triple talaq bill in Parliament.

The speaker called a meeting after Azam Khan’s sexist remarks made an outrage as several lawmakers and ministers appealed for exemplary action against the SP lawmaker.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked for an exemplary action to Speaker Om Prakash Birla saying it an abominable act.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded an apology from the Samajwadi party leader in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded Azam Khan’s suspension from the Parliament while the Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani quoted it a blot on all legislators.

Opposition leaders like TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty also stood against Azam Khan’s remarks and asked to take strict action against the Samajwadi Party lawmaker.

