Parliamentary Panels Kick Off Work On Jal Jeevan Mission And OBC Policies

On Tuesday, the PAC will take up the performance audit of the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (Jal Jeevan Mission) under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Key Parliamentary Committees Begin Sessions on Reservation and Audit Issues.

Weeks after their formation, key parliamentary committees have commenced discussions on various issues, including reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in public sector undertakings and the audit of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This week, committees such as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are convening to address their designated topics.

On Monday, officials from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will brief the Committee on Welfare of OBCs about the formulation and implementation of reservation policies for the community within Central government posts and services across union territories.