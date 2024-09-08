Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Parliamentary Panels Kick Off Work On Jal Jeevan Mission And OBC Policies

On Tuesday, the PAC will take up the performance audit of the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (Jal Jeevan Mission) under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Parliamentary Panels Kick Off Work On Jal Jeevan Mission And OBC Policies

Key Parliamentary Committees Begin Sessions on Reservation and Audit Issues.

Weeks after their formation, key parliamentary committees have commenced discussions on various issues, including reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in public sector undertakings and the audit of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This week, committees such as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are convening to address their designated topics.

On Monday, officials from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will brief the Committee on Welfare of OBCs about the formulation and implementation of reservation policies for the community within Central government posts and services across union territories.

Tags:

jal jeevan mission obc SC ST

Recent Post

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

Watch: Typhoon-Hit Vietnam Bridge Collapses, Vehicles Fall Into River

Watch: Typhoon-Hit Vietnam Bridge Collapses, Vehicles Fall Into River

Delhi Minister: Mpox Patient At LNJP Stable, No Need To Panic

Delhi Minister: Mpox Patient At LNJP Stable, No Need To Panic

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In America

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In...

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox