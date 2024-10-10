Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
we-woman

Parsi Funeral Rituals: How Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Will Be Conducted?

Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86, marking the end of an era in Indian industry. As his family and the Parsi community prepare for his state funeral, they turn to their rich traditions to honor a life dedicated to philanthropy and leadership.

Parsi Funeral Rituals: How Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Will Be Conducted?

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industry leader and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The Maharashtra government will hold a state funeral for him, and being a Parsi, his last rites will follow community traditions.

Parsis do not cremate or bury their deceased, unlike Hindus and Muslims. They view the human body as a natural gift that must be returned. According to Zoroastrian beliefs, cremation or burial would taint the natural elements of water, air, and fire.

In the early morning, the body is prepared for the funeral. Nassesalars, specialized pallbearers, wash and dress the body in traditional Parsi clothing. It is then wrapped in a white shroud, consisting of a ‘sudreh’ (a cotton vest) and ‘kusti’, a sacred cord worn around the waist.

Prior to the final journey, Parsi priests perform prayers and blessings to aid the deceased’s soul in transitioning to the afterlife. Family and close relatives gather to honor the deceased and partake in these prayers.

Dakhma

Traditionally, the body is taken to the Tower of Silence, or ‘Dakhma’, designed specifically for Parsi funerals. There, it is laid out for exposure to the elements and scavenger birds, primarily vultures.

This practice, known as ‘Dokhmenashini’, ensures the body is returned to nature without polluting fire, earth, or water. Vultures consume the flesh, and the remaining bones eventually fall into a central well in the tower, where they decompose further.

Electric cremation: New Parsi creamation trend

However, due to environmental concerns and declining vulture populations, modern adaptations may be incorporated into the funeral. In some urban settings, solar concentrators are used to hasten decomposition.

Alternatively, some Parsi families now choose electric cremation as a more practical and eco-friendly option. If the ‘Dakhma’ method is unfeasible, the body will be taken to an electric crematorium, ensuring that Zoroastrian principles regarding contamination of the earth, fire, and water are upheld.

A prominent Parsi figure

Ratan Tata was not only a significant figure in the business realm but also an important member of the Parsi community. The Parsis, followers of Zoroastrianism, represent one of India’s smallest yet most impactful religious minorities, and Tata was a notable member of this group. This morning, several key Parsi publications expressed their condolences, honoring his generous contributions to the community.

A post on the Zororoots Instagram account stated, “Ratan Tata has been a committed supporter of the Zoroastrian Return to Roots Program and has graciously met with us on several occasions. He serves as an excellent role model for young Zarathushtis, embodying humility and philanthropy.”

State funeral

The Maharashtra government has declared that Ratan Tata will receive a state funeral, recognizing his considerable contributions to the nation.

His body is currently at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point, South Mumbai, allowing the public to pay their respects before the final rites. At 3:30 PM, his body will be transported to the Worli crematorium for last rites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will represent the government at the funeral.

Read More: When Ratan Tata Chose His Unwell Dog Over British Royal Award

