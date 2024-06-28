Parts Of Delhi-NCR Experience Heavy Rainfall As IMD Forecasts Varied Weather Ahead

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced continuous rainfall combined with thunderstorms and lightning starting early Friday morning. On Thursday, certain areas of Delhi received heavy rainfall, offering relief from the oppressive heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided a seven-day weather outlook for Delhi, anticipating mostly cloudy skies with varying degrees of rain accompanied by strong winds. According to the IMD’s forecast for June 28, expect light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.

June 29 is anticipated to be cooler, with temperatures ranging from a high of 36°C to a low of 28°C. The city may experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with winds gusting between 30 and 40 km/h. Moving into June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

For July 1 and 2, the IMD predicts thunderstorms with moderate rain, maintaining temperatures around 34°C during the day and 27°C at night. Wind speeds are expected to fluctuate between 25 and 35 km/h.

These weather conditions may cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the likelihood of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before traveling and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.

The IMD reported on Thursday that conditions conducive to the southwest monsoon’s further progress into additional parts of North India are now observed, as heatwave conditions have eased across the country.

Conditions are likely to improve for the southwest monsoon’s expansion into more areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two to three days, according to the IMD.

