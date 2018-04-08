Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) longtime ally and current alliance partner in both Centre and State Shiv Sena might go solo in 2019 General as well as state assembly elections. Shiv Sena, which in the recent past, has criticised BJP on several occasions, according to a party leader, will look to go solo in the next year's general elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) longtime ally and current alliance partner in both Centre and State Shiv Sena might go solo in 2019 General as well as state assembly elections. Shiv Sena, which in the recent past, has criticised BJP on several occasions, according to a party leader, will look to go solo in the next year’s general elections. Shiv Sena senior leader Subhash Desai has said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray was the most popular leader and it will be under his leadership that they will gain more strength. Moreover, Desai also mentioned, “The Sena chief has said we will fight the polls alone and all Sainiks should work towards that aim.”

However, BJP president Amit Shah while speaking about his party and Shiv Sena relations has said that Uddhav Thackeray party is in the government with us now and it was their strong desire that they remain with us. Shiv Sena is BJP’s alliance partner in both Centre and state and he hoped that they remain with them only. Speaking after Amit Shah’s statements, Shiv Sena senior leader Subhash Desai said that the BJP, which was looking to make the government of its own is now talking about NDA.

Earlier, Shiv Sena has also reacted on recent BJP-TDP row after Centre’s refusal to fulfill its demand of a special status to Andhra Pradesh and attacked Modi govt saying that the decision did not come as a shock to it and that it was expecting more parties to walk out of the NDA.” Shiv Sena had expected this. Other parties have walked out of NDA too,” party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. He added that the allies did not enjoy good relations with the saffron party any longer and it was only a matter of time that their grudges came out in open.

