The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday issued an advisory stating that exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted after 9:00 PM on Monday, December 31, 2018. Additionally, the Delhi Police has also issued an advisory stating that vehicles will not be allowed to enter the inner, middle and outer circles after 8:30 PM.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday issued an advisory stating that exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted after 9:00 PM on Monday, December 31, 2018. However, passengers will be allowed to enter the station for boarding the trains and interchange trains for Blue and Yellow lines.

Additionally, the Delhi Police has also issued an advisory stating that vehicles will not be allowed to enter the inner, middle and outer circles after 8:30 PM on December 31. Also after 8:00 PM, only those who have a reservation at a restaurant will be allowed to enter CP.

In order to keep the New Year revellers in check, the Delhi Police has also taken recourse to drones to monitor crowd in Connaught Place. According to reports, DP has collaborated with Google Maps to stop commuters from being misguided about blocked roads.

Keeping in view the last year’s hotchpotch, the Delhi Police has made extra security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents this year. Reports suggest, DP has put up 125 check posts around major areas like CP, central Delhi, Hauz Khas, Khan Market, Saket, Signature Bridge and Vasant Kunj and will be conducting checks with breathalyzers.

Apart from these, police officials have been instructed to look out for speeding and stunts as these are the most common violations around this time. Importantly, there will be strict checking at Gurgaon and Noida borders, so

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More