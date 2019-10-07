Pervez Musharraf: Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that Kashmir is in the blood of Pakistan and his nation would always stand with Kashmiris. These remarks were his first after the Jammu and Kashmir special status under the Constitution was stripped.

Pervez Musharraf: After remaining out of the political arena for almost a year, Pakistan’s former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has returned back with rhetoric saying people and the army of his country will stand by the Kashmir through thick and thin. Musharraf, who was addressing the party workers in Pakistan from Dubai, said that Kashmir is in the blood of Pakistan.

Musharraf was speaking on the founding day of the All Pakistan Muslim League. He is the chairman of the party. He had not made any remarks after the stripping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He said that India should not see Islamabad’s peace efforts as weakness, adding that Pakistan will fight till the last drop of blood for the Kashmir cause.

The former military dictator also criticized Indian Army commanders and the politicians for issuing what he termed as irresponsible statements. Since March 2016, he lives in Dubai. Reports said that he is mulling to return to Pakistan politics as his health condition has improved. He ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 after suspending the constitution.

Commenting on the Kargil war of 1999, he claimed that India had to knock the US to put an end to the deadly war. He added that India has forgotten the Kargil which witnessed hundreds of killing from both sides.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir lockdown is in its third month with all the communication lines cut baring landline services. All the political leaders continue to remain under arrest including three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehboba Mufti. The government on Sunday allowed the National Conference delegation to meet Abdullahs.

The August 5 move had escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He used provocative words to ignite the situations saying he would have picked up a gun if he was in Kashmir.

