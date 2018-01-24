A passenger on-board Mumbai bound Jet Airways flight died he was allegedly denied oxygen from crew members. According to a co-passenger, the victim was denied oxygen by the crew members in a rude way. However, giving a clarification on the matter, the Jet Airways has said claimed that they have given oxygen to the passenger and tried everything to revive the passenger as their crew members are highly trained in giving the first aid.

However, the Jet Airways has claimed that they have given oxygen to the passenger and tried everything to revive the passenger as their crew members are highly trained in giving the first aid. But the statement of the co-passenger is contrary to Jet Airways statement who said there was no assistance, no help from the crew members. The passenger was denied oxygen and it was only after the passenger had a cardiac arrest and they came with the oxygen cylinder but sadly until that time according to the co-passenger, the passenger was dead. The family members of victim were waiting at the Mumbai airport to take the body home.