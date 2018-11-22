Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday launched the ‘Passport Seva’ programme at the Indian Consulate with an ambitious plan to open Seva Kendras in all the 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country. The programme has been launched after demands for passport related services witnessed a hike of 17 percent as compared to last month and the monthly submission of applications crossed one million mark for the first time this year.

Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday launched the ‘Passport Seva’ programme at the Indian Consulate with an ambitious plan to open Seva Kendras in all the 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country by March next year. As per the programme, these Seva Kendras will facilitate convenient passport services to citizens from India and from abroad.

Speaking at the launch event, VK Singh said that the ‘Passport Seva’ programme will bring huge transformation towards the delivery of passport services in India, adding that the project will ensure better services for the Indian citizens abroad.

As per the plan, a passport Kendra will open in each district so that no citizen has to travel beyond 50-60 Km for his passport service, the minister said.

The programme has been launched after demands for passport related services witnessed a hike of 17 percent as compared to last month and the monthly submission of applications crossed one million mark for the first time this year. As per VK Singh, more than six crore passports have been issued through the ‘Passport Seva’ system so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also initiated ‘Passport Seva Programme’ at all Indian Embassies and Consulates across the globe. The plan envisages these Kendras to be operational in all Embassies and Consulates in the US in the next 15 days.

Along with this, the Indian govt plans to roll out the global ‘Passport Seva’ programme at all Embassies/Consulates within the next three to four month to improve the passport services.

Earlier, the Ministry with Department of Posts had launched Passport Seva Kendras in all post offices. And as a consequence, currently 236 ‘Post Office Passport Seva Kendras’ (POPSKs) have been operationalised till date and many more are in line to be in operation.

