The Women and Child Development authority on Wednesday has informed that passports of 33 Non-Resident Indians (NRS) have been cancelled for abandoning their wives. During the investigation in the process, around 8 Look-Out Circulars (LoC) have been issued to husband those who have abandoned their wife while the process was being monitored by the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA). Following the process, so far, at least 33 passports have been cancelled by the External Affairs Ministry (EAM). The matter is being looked upon by Women and Child Development Ministry secretary Rakesh Srivastava.

The Women and Child Development ministry will be putting a proposal before the centre to get it approved which will have penal consequences, mandatory registrations of the NRI marriages in one week’s time. The proposal will also have the inclusion of new amendments so that it could become easy to proceed for the cancellation of passports of the absconders.

Taking it to Twitter, the Women and Child Development ministry in a tweet said that the National Commission for Women and the ministry itself are taking initiatives to protect women rights in NRI marriages. A dedicated email nricell-ncw@nic.in is there to listen to the grievances of women who have been the victim of NRI marriages since it is a serious issue.

