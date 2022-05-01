Six FIRs have been filed and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Punjab's Patiala on Friday

The three accused have been identified as Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh.

According to Inspector-General of Police MS Chhina, “Yesterday, a law and order situation arose in Patiala, prompting the Patiala Police to file six FIRs and three suspects, including Harish Singla, to be arrested. Barjinder Singh Parwana, the primary accused and mastermind, will be apprehended soon.” Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused and mastermind, will be apprehended soon.

The IG further stated that no one will be spared in this case and that everyone who has any relation to the crime will be detained.

“Harish Singla was sentenced to two-day police remand. All of the defendants in the case, regardless of their ties to the case, will be arrested, interrogated, and their charge sheets submitted, after which they will be brought to court. There will be no relaxation; the law will take its course “he stated.

Meanwhile, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni reported that the curfew imposed following the violence was removed at 6 a.m. today and that internet connections that had been briefly suspended had been restored as of 4 p.m.

Deepak Parik, SSP Patiala, stated that the peacekeeping committee met and that the people want peace.

According to the SSP, a total of 24 suspects have been identified, and special squads have been organized to apprehend them.

Patiala was tense on Friday as two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple, brandishing swords and throwing stones at one other during a rally in which four people were hurt, including two police officers.