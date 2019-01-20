Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel to get hitched: Patidar leader Hardik Patelis going to get married in Surendranagar district of Gujarat on on January 26-27, media reports said. He is going to tie the knot with Kinjal Patel, who herself hails from Viramgam. Hardik Patlel, the leader of the Patidar quota, is an Indian social activist who spearheaded the Patidar reservation agitation.

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel to get hitched: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel is gearing up to get hitched in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on January 26-27, media reports said. The news was earlier confirmed by his father Bharat Patel and his close confidante Nikhil Savani. He is going to tie the knot with Kinjal Patel, who herself hails from Viramgam. A report by the leading daily The India Express said the wedding is going to b a low key ceremony with only 50 persons.

Confirming the development, his father Mr Patel said the family wants the Patidar leader to get hitched at Umiya Dham in Unjha, which is the main temple of Kadva Patidar, and Goddess Umiya. However, that is not plausible as the 25-year-old is barred from entering the temple as per the court, media reports added.

Hardik Patlel, is an Indian social activist who pioneered the Patidar reservation agitation, demanding quota for the Patidar community in educational and employment sector. He is also one of the staunch critiques of the Narendra Modi government and BJP.

It was in 2010, when Patel joined the Sardar Patel Group (SPG), a Patidar youth group and soon became the chief of Viramgam unit, where his parents moved in 2004.

In August 2015, he launched a rally, which he called Patidar Kranti Diwas (Patidar Revolution Day), that caused much outcry in the state. Following which he was apprehended by the Ahmedabad City Police as he went on fast after a rally was dispersed.

Meanwhile, he was lately in news after the Centre passed the upper caste quota Bill in the Lok Sabha that aims to provide 10% reservation to economically weaker sections in the general society.

While it was supported by many, including the Congress, Mr Patel had said he is neither happy nor anguished over Modi government’s new reservation Bill. He further said that he has many doubts if the Bill will be properly implemented.

