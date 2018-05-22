Yogesh Bhatt, first secretary of the KA Puj Commission, has resigned from the post in less than a month citing lesser salary. The BJP government set up an inquiry commission in October to probe alleged police excesses during the 2015 Patidar quota agitation. Reports said that he resigned a few days ago as the salary offered to him was not matching his expectations.

“The Secretary to the Commission shall be in-charge of the office of the Commission. He shall have power and authority to send and receive communications on behalf of the Commission and to receive statements, affidavits, applications etc that may be filed before the Commission…The rules and other publications of the Commission shall also be signed by the secretary…,” says one of the rules framed by the K A Puj Commission.

As per reports, Bhatt was appointed on March 31, and just a one-and-a-half-months later he had resigned from the post.

On the absence of secretary to the Commission, the various evidence are being received by an under secretary-level officer. “Generally, we appoint retired judges to such posts on pay minus pension basis (salary which includes pension of the employee). I do not know about this particular issue and will have to check that,” Indian Express quoted Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja as saying.

Following the violence that took place at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015, the government had constituted the commission in October 2017 to inquire whether the police had inflicted atrocities on the Patidar community during the agitation. Fourteen Patidar members were killed in police firing.

