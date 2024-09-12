The patient, a man in his 60s who had been receiving treatment at the hospital for three days, allegedly grabbed the intern's hand and held her by her apron before attacking her.

A female junior doctor on Wednesday was reportedly assaulted by a patient at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) reported that the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Casualty department, where the female intern was performing her duties. According to the association, the patient, who was intoxicated and described as mentally unstable, attacked the intern.

The patient, a man in his 60s who had been receiving treatment at the hospital for three days, allegedly grabbed the intern’s hand and held her by her apron before attacking her. CCTV footage purportedly captured the incident, showing the man suddenly grabbing the doctor and being restrained by medical staff and others present.

The Gandhi JUDA has strongly condemned the assault, calling for immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety of medical staff and interns. The association has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. They have also reported the incident to the hospital’s Superintendent.

The man, who was admitted to the hospital by his family, has been accused of misbehaving with the intern. A senior police official stated that a police team responded to the incident after it was reported via ‘Dial-100’. The security personnel at the hospital handed the patient over to the police.

The police are currently investigating the incident and are in the process of registering an FIR based on the complaint. Further investigations are ongoing.