At least 5 people have lost their lives and several others are missing after a boat with 15 onboard capsized in river Ganga in Patna's Fatuha. Following the incident, the rescue operation has been undertaken by disaster response force. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.

The incident took place near Mastana ghat in Fatuha when hundreds of people had gathered for a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maghi Purnima | Photo: ANI

In another tragic incident, at least 5 people are reportedly dead after a boat carrying 15 people capsized in river Ganga in Patna’s Fatuha. The rescue operation is currently underway and concerned authorities are trying to find the missing ones. The incident took place near Mastana ghat in Fatuha when hundreds of people had gathered for a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maghi Purnima. While there were 15 people on the boat when it capsized, five people swam to safety. As per authorities, 5 bodies were recovered by the villagers while another 5 are still missing.

After the incident, the responsibility of the rescue operation was undertaken by disaster response force. Meanwhile, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims. Not the first time when such an incident has taken place when a boat had capsized in river Ganga. Previously also, several such cases have appeared when people had lost their lives after their boat capsized. Most of the times, such accidents had taken place due to overloading of the boat or because of their poor condition.

#SpotVisuals from #Bihar: 5 dead after boat carrying 15 people capsized in river Ganga in Patna's Fatuha. Rescue operation underway, pic.twitter.com/82rmWrdQqw — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

Previously on January 13, a boat with 40 school children on board capsized around 2 nautical miles from the sea-shore at Dahanu Parnaka Beach, Maharashtra. At least 4 children had lost their lives while 32 were rescued out. As the rescue operations were underway, Coastguard PRO while speaking on the incident had said, “Have diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched.”

According to some reports, around 4 school children were reportedly dead while some media reports had said that no school children had died. Meanwhile, according to a leading daily, speaking on the incident, Superintendent of Police had said that there was an incident of boat capsize at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. A boat carrying around 40 children capsized at 11.30AM. All their local officers and staff were on the spot. Rescue teams from other departments were also there.