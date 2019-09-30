Patna floods: 29 people lost their lives as heavy rains continued to lash Bihar for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile, the administration had ordered that the schools in the state would remain shut till Tuesday.

Patna floods: As many as 29 people have died in Bihar due to incessant rainfall in the state for the past 48 hours in three districts, Bihar State Disaster Management Authority told the ANI. The heavy downpour has left many parts of the state flooded including the capital Patna. Meanwhile, 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue people in the areas severely affected by rains. Earlier in the morning, several photos doing the rounds on the social platforms, showed Patna being the most-affected area in Bihar with severe waterlogging.

Reports said that the state capital has not observed such severe waterlogging since 1975 floods. Meanwhile, the Patna district administration has announced that the schools would remain closed till Tuesday. The Bihar government has also asked the Indian Air Force for two helicopters for providing people with medicines and food packets in the flood-affected areas.

A de-watering machine has also been asked by the IAF, said reports. The rainfall has also affected some of the bridges while flooding of railway tracks have resulted in the cancellation of many trains.

Speaking to the ANI, P Amrit, Principal Secy Disaster Management, Bihar, said that the administration has been working to fulfil the demand for drinking water in flood-affected areas.

Apart from that, he said that the management was also working to restore the power supply in affected areas. A 2 high-power intensity pumping machines has also been sought from Coal India to pump out floodwater.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 87 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains. The most-affected areas in the state include Ballia, Varanasi, and Jaunpur districts. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has been keeping a close look at the situation in Bihar, UP, and Jharkhand.

